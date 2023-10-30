Travis Barker was welcomed into the Kardashian-Jenner family with open arms when he left the friend zone and started up a romance with Kourtney Kardashian in January 2021. The pair wed the following year in May 2022, and her family has had some glowing things to say about the Blink-182 drummer, although the tide may be turning amid Kourt’s well-documented feud with her relatives.

“While there’s been tension for years, the heart of the matter is the family doesn’t really like Travis,” an insider revealed to Life & Style exclusively in October 2023. “Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it.”

“Kim believes Travis has been isolating Kourtney from the family and slowly turning her against them,” the source continued. “It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters and is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do. She has certainly pulled away.”

Scroll down to see everything the Kardashian-Jenner family has said about Travis.