Travis Barker shut down fan speculation that he was the reason behind his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her sister Kim Kardashian’s recent feud. The theory stemmed from Travis’ description of Kim as “f–king hot” in his 2016 memoir, Can I Say.

“I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it,” Travis, 47, explained to the LA Times. “It was therapeutic for me. That’s [Kourtney’s] sister. She knows how we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

In his book, Travis admitted that he used to “secretly check out Kim” while he was hooking up with her friend Paris Hilton in 2006. However, both the drummer and Kim, 43, have insisted that nothing physical ever happened between them. When a fan asked Kim about the rumor in 2021, she replied, “False narrative! We have been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Getty

Travis and Kourtney, 44, were also friends long before they started dating. They finally got together romantically in the fall of 2020, and Travis proposed one year later. In May 2022, they tied the knot in Italy with Dolce & Gabbana styling them for the event.

Kim and Kourtney began feuding later that year when Kim teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana to create her own collection with the brand. Kourtney felt that her sister was “copying” her wedding vibe with the pieces she put together. She accused Kim of prioritizing business and money over their relationship.

Tensions were high between the sisters for several weeks before they sat down and talked it out. All of the ups and downs were documented on season 3 of The Kardashians. The show’s 4th season premiere featured a resurgence of the drama between the two, as it was filmed while the previous fight episodes were airing on Hulu.

Eventually, they were able to move past the feud once again. Kourtney even dressed up in one of Kim’s most iconic outfits ever for Halloween this year, channeling her sister’s 2013 Met Gala look. She wore the same floral Givenchy gown that Kim previously wore on the red carpet while pregnant with North West. Kim proved that she approved of the replication, too, as she reposted photos of Kourtney in the costume on her Instagram Story and captioned it with clapping emojis.

Kourtney is currently pregnant with her and Travis’ first child together. She has three children – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 – with ex Scott Disick. Travis also has two kids – Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17 – with ex Shanna Moakler. He remains close with his stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, from his marriage to Shanna, as well.

While Kourtney and Travis have begun building their life together, she has distanced herself from her famous family quite a bit. “They all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis,” a source recently told Life & Style. “And they don’t like it.”