Kris Jenner gave some rare insight into her relationship with Corey Gamble on The Kardashians. During the Thursday, May 30, episode, which was filmed in September 2023, the couple enjoyed a romantic date night in Paris, France, amid Fashion Week.

“Corey and I met in Paris so he always plans a special night for us when we’re here,” Kris, 68, explained. “I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody older than you?’ I didn’t get the age gap. And he taught me that age is just a number. A f–king big number, but it’s a number.”

Kris and Corey, 43, have a 25-year age difference and have been together since 2014. “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love,” the momager admitted. “But it’s been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time.”

Although Kris previously admitted that Corey is “husband material,” she hinted in a 2018 interview that she wasn’t planning on walking down the aisle again. The reality star has been divorced twice.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Kris explained. “I’m in a really great relationship right now and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up. I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down the aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding. I’ve had the babies and the kids. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”

Kris shares her four oldest children – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian – with the late Robert Kardashian, and daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner. So far, she has 13 grandchildren.

While Corey has become a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. On a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney, 45, took issue with the way her mom’s boyfriend addressed disciplining children after he said he would “spank” her daughter if she scratched him.

“He will never be around my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f–king issue,” the Poosh founder insisted. In the end, they agreed to move on after Corey promised he would never try to discipline Kourtney’s kids anyway.

Meanwhile, Kim, 43, expressed concern about her mom’s relationship with Corey when the two first got together. “She doesn’t listen to me when I’m like, ‘You know, you should really take it slow,’” Kim said on a KUWTK episode. “I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don’t want her to rush into anything.”