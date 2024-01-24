Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, stepped out for a rare public date night in Paris on Tuesday, January 23.

While in town for Paris Fashion Week, Kris, 68, and Corey, 43, visited Costes restaurant for a romantic dinner date. They were photographed leaving the establishment together, with the reality star donning a black outfit and fur coat. Corey led his lady to the car, keeping her close to him as fans and paparazzi swarmed the area.

Kris and Corey have been going strong since they first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2014. Throughout their relationship, the couple has sparked engagement rumors on multiple occasions after sightings of the Kardashian family matriarch wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

MEGA

However, Kris, who was previously married two times, admitted in 2018 that she doesn’t have plans to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she explained. “I’m in a really great relationship right now and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up. I don’t have the need to put on a long white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think I want to go there.”

She had a similar sentiment during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So, I don’t know. You never know.” After joking that she was going to “take a page” out of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s book, she added, “I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Still, the momager admitted that she considers her boyfriend to be “husband material” during another interview in 2022. Kris has also openly talked about her sex life with Corey on a number of occasions. “I literally probably have too much sex,” she admitted on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’m exhausted.”

On another episode in 2020, she added, “I’m always in the mood. Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy, always, and all I want to do is, like … cue the music.”