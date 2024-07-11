Despite previously hinting that she didn’t plan on getting married again, Kris Jenner teased possible plans to wed Corey Gamble. On the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians, she met up with her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick, which is when the topic came up.

After Kris, 68, updated her friends on her latest health scare – she shared that she’d be having her uterus and ovaries removed per the advice of her doctor – Kathy, 65, joked, “I thought you were gonna tell me you were getting married.”

Rather than shut down the idea of marriage, Kris responded, “I mean, not this very second.” She also assured Kathy and Faye, 67, that they would be by her side whenever she did tie the knot. “You guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said. “So maybe when I’m 70.”

This was a bit of a different tune than Kris has had about marriage in the past. “You never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Kris, who was previously married twice, said in 2018. “I’m in a really great relationship right now and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up. I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down the aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding. I’ve had the babies and the kids. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”

Still, she has been in a committed relationship with Corey, 43, since 2014, despite their 25-year age difference. Earlier this season on The Kardashians, Kris explained why she’s in a relationship with someone who’s so much younger than her.

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody older than you?’ I didn’t get the age gap,” she admitted. “And he taught me that age is just a number. A f–king big number, but it’s a number.”

She also added, “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love. But it’s been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time.”

Corey has been a support system for Kris during some tough times, including during her medical issues earlier this year. Kris was told she needed to have some of her female reproductive organs removed after doctors found a cyst and “little tumor” on her ovary. After she shared the news with her kids on the July 4 episode of The Kardashians, Corey surprised her with a brand new fur coat in Aspen, which admittedly eased her anxiety a bit.

In addition to having support from Corey and her kids, Kris also had her closest girlfriends in her corner. “My family means everything to me but so do my girlfriends,” she said, referring to Kathy and Faye. “And since we’ve been friends for so long and we’re all the same age, it just means a lot to have their emotional support.”