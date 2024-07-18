Kris Jenner got good news from her doctor after having a hysterectomy and her ovaries removed. On the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Kardashians, cameras caught up with Kris as she spent time with Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble while recovering from the surgery.

“I’m done with my surgery and I feel great,” Kris, 68, said in a confessional. “I feel good. I’m a bit swollen, I’m a bit sore, but good.” The reality star was lounging on the couch in her pajamas and drinking water when the scene was filmed.

Kris also filled her loved ones in on the phone call she received from her doctor. “I just got a call this afternoon and they said that the little tumor was benign,” the matriarch shared, referring to the cyst that prompted the surgery in the first place. “So I’m just going to take the next couple of days and try and really chill.”

Kris shared that she wouldn’t be able to work out for two weeks, while Corey, 43, jumped in and added, “You can’t hook up for two weeks [either].” Even after the successful surgery, Kris couldn’t wrap her head around the fact that she no longer had the majority of her female reproductive organs.

“All of it is just such a mindf–k,” she admitted.”Like, Khloé used to live in there!” Her sense of humor was still fully intact, as she also revealed, “I had a nurse come over and tell me I could have either my pain pill or a martini.”

Kris first revealed her health issues on The Kardashians’ July 4 episode. She told Khloé, 40, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about what was happening during a family trip to Aspen. At the time, Kris was only supposed to have her ovaries removed after the discovery of a “cyst and little tumor.”

However, one day before the procedure, her doctor told her it would be best to do a full hysterectomy. “Dr. A goes, ‘Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing,’” she told her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick. “‘Do the complete hysterectomy and not give anything a chance to grow anywhere.’”

Despite not being nervous about the actual procedure, Kris was admittedly emotional over the realization that such an important part of her life – having kids – was over.

“No one talks about getting older,” she said. “No one talks about menopause. No one told me about menopause. It’s interesting that in today’s day and age, this generation thinks that you guys are gonna live forever, and you’re not. Here’s the thing – I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it. I’m going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life.”

She also added, “I think I’m very emotional about it because when you’re young, you start talking about wanting a family. Your friends are having babies or not having babies. It was all we talked about for, literally, 40 or 50 years. And now here we are talking about it again and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”