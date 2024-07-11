Kris Jenner’s surgery plans changed just one day before she was set to go under the knife. On the Thursday, July 11, episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that she was having a full hysterectomy, in addition to the originally-planned removal of her ovaries.

“Tomorrow morning at 6 in the morning I’m going to have a hysterectomy,” Kris, 68, told friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick. “It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I get a phone call. Dr. A goes, ‘Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy and not give anything a chance to grow anywhere.”

Kris was originally advised to have her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a “cyst and little tumor” on her ovary. She was admittedly emotional about the procedure, as she would be losing body parts that helped create her six children.

“No one talks about getting older,” Kris pointed out to Kathy, 65, and Faye, 67. “No one talks about menopause. No one told me about menopause. It’s interesting that in today’s day and age, this generation thinks that you guys are gonna live forever. And you’re not. Here’s the thing – I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it. I’m going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life.”

Although Kris had come to terms with the fact that she needed to have the surgery and was happy to have support from her closest friends and family, she still got choked up about the situation. “I think I’m very emotional about it because when you’re young, you start talking about wanting a family,” she explained. “Your friends are having babies or not having babies. It was all we talked about for, literally, 40 or 50 years. And now here we are talking about it again and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

On the July 4 episode of The Kardashians, Kris opened up to kids Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian about the surgery. “You go to do it and it’s so real,” she shared. “It’s also a thing about getting older and it’s, like, a sign of … we’re done with this part of your life. It’s a whole chapter that’s closed.”

Kris’ kids recognized that she was having a hard time and surprised her with a cake, balloons and flowers before the procedure. Kim, 43, Khloé, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian also stopped by her house to spend time with her.

During the get together, Kourtney, 45, opened up about the anxiety she was feeling for an upcoming trip to Australia with husband Travis Barker and their kids. The family was headed Down Under for Travis’ Blink-182 tour, and the couple’s newborn baby was just 3-months-old at the time. With Australia’s more lenient paparazzi rules, Kourtney was worried that photos of baby Rocky would leak while she was still keeping him off the internet.

However, she also didn’t want to miss out on an unforgettable experience with her kids, so she was torn about what to do. Kim advised her to go for it and the family’s trip will be documented on the upcoming July 18 episode, as seen in preview footage.