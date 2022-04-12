When it comes to hair, Kris Jenner knows that her short and sassy brunette pixie style is her signature look. After all, she’s worn it that way most of her adult life. But that doesn’t mean the momager hasn’t tried out a new look or color every now and then over the years.

Kris’ five daughters famously mix up their hair lengths, colors and styles on such a regular basis that it comes as huge news when the family matriarch strays from her tried and true long pixie cut. She dazzled fans in April 2022 when she debuted a new bob, featuring short extensions to allow her locks to rest just above her shoulders.

The businesswoman got the fresh and fabulous longer style done for daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s makeup collaboration launch dinner that month. Kylie shared several Instagram Story videos showing her mom standing and making a toast to her incredible girls, their strong sibling bond and their amazing success.

While Kris’ hair was stunning in the video, she decided to give fans a better video in a closeup photo on her own Instagram Stories. Some fans compared it to daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s shoulder length brunette bob. The style made Kris look so youthful, the pair could have passed for sisters!

Kris kept the style for less than 48 hours, but she still wore it for a major public appearance as she and her daughters appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6 to promote the family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. Just as fans were raving over Kris’ new style, she went back to her tried and true long pixie the following night when the show had its red carpet premiere in Hollywood.

The entrepreneur has experimented with blonde looks on several occasions. She rang in 2018 by posting her first photo of the New Year while rocking platinum blonde locks. “Back at work here we go,” she captioned the photo, as her tresses featured longer, wavier bangs.

Kris also has tried experimenting with wigs. She donned an icy long blonde bob to attend the 2019 Met Gala, which looked incredible against her navy blue jumpsuit and high-shouldered white ruffled coat that made it look as if she had angel’s wings. But she wasn’t the only Jenner not rocking their natural hair that night, as Kylie stole the show in a long lavender wig to match her incredible purple feathered Versace gown.

Scroll down for photos of Kris’ most epic hair transformations.