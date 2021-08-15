How romantic! Travis Barker revealed what he really thinks of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian after she debuted a drastic new haircut on Saturday, August 14.

“You’re perfect,” the 45-year-old commented on the set of four Instagram selfies of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shorter bob cut.

Instagram

The 42-year-old first teased her new haircut on August 4, when the happy couple — who first sparked romance rumors in January — quarantined together for ten days. Kourtney shared a set of ten images from the isolation period, which seemed to include the haircut, as well as binge watching sessions of Manifest, Mare of Easttown and Audrey Hepburn movies.

Two days prior to debuting her new look, Kourtney shared photos of herself undressing — which some fans took as a hint that the reality star is pregnant. However, she clapped back in the comments section by noting, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

That said, that wasn’t the first time the dynamic duo — who made their relationship Instagram official in February — have sparked pregnancy rumors recently. On July 30, Kourtney shared a Poosh article titled, “The Foods to Eat If You’re Trying to Get Pregnant” via her Instagram Stories.

They have even sparked engagement rumors over the last few months. In July, Travis’ 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, called Kourtney her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live broadcast. Days early, she congratulated the pair via her Instagram Stories, but didn’t elaborate on why.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis shares daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares her three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

An insider previously gushed to Life & Style that an engagement is “imminent” for the twosome and that “marriage is almost certain” amid their whirlwind romance. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source raved. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

A second insider noted, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”