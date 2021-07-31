Hints on hints? Kourtney Kardashian shared an article about trying to get pregnant on Friday, July 30, amid her red-hot romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The lifestyle blog founder, 42, shared a Poosh article titled “The Foods to Eat If You’re Trying to Get Pregnant” via her Instagram Stories with a photo of a cup of tea and a plate of figs and bread.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, 45 — who made their relationship Instagram official in February — have been sparking pregnancy rumors a lot over the last few months.

Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, added fuel to the pregnancy speculation earlier this month when she congratulated her dad and Kourtney via her Instagram Story. Just days later, the 15-year-old sparked engagement rumors about her dad and his girlfriend when she called the Poosh founder her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live broadcast. The musician shares his daughter and 17-year-old son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Alabama and Landon approve of their dad’s relationship with Kourtney. Plus, Kourtney’s kiddos — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — are “obsessed” with the drummer, an insider previously gushed to Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the source explained. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Things have been going so well for the happy couple that the Kardashian-Jenner family is convinced “marriage is almost certain” for Kourtney and Travis, which means an engagement is “imminent,” a second insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The dynamic duo first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted vacationing together at Kourtney’s mother’s Palm Springs vacation home in January.