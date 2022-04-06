A night to remember! Kylie and Kendall Jenner — along with their family members and famous friends — celebrated the launch of their latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration on Tuesday, April 5.

Before the event, Kylie took to Instagram Stories to show off her makeup look. And, of course, she used the Kendall Pressed Powder Palette. “Just proof that Ariel [Tejada] makes me do my own makeup,” she joked in the clip.

Kylie, 24, and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou then headed to the party together, which took place at the Osteria Mozza restaurant in Los Angeles. There, they met up with Kendall, 26, who was seated next to Kylie at the table. Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner also made an appearance at the event.

“Not only as sisters, but as friends — best friends — businesswomen. I couldn’t be prouder than anyone in my entire life,” Kris, 66, said as part of a speech given at the event. Kylie shared a snippet of her mom’s toast on Instagram.

The star-studded dinner featured tons of purple flowers, matching the makeup collection’s stunning packaging. Partygoers shared tons of photos from the event on Instagram.

The makeup mogul announced that she would be collaborating with her sister a second time on March 25. “KENDALL X KYLIE ROUND 2 coming April 6! Stay tuned for the reveal today,” a post on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account shared. Following the classic Instagram Stories reveal, the company’s page shared a photo of the entire collection.

“Introducing KENDALL X KYLIE Round 2! Kendall Collection has everything you need to create gorgeous, soft looks for your perfect Spring glam!,” the caption read. “This limited-edition collection includes: Pressed Powder Palette, Blush and Highlighter Cheek Quad, Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss! Who’s excited?! Shop 4.6 on KylieCosmetics.com!”

Kendall, for her part, shared behind-the-scenes photos from their sister shoot after the collection was announced. “round 2 KENDALL x KYLIE collab coming April 6th! BTS,” she captioned the mirror selfies.

In her own announcement post, Kylie told fans that she was “feeling so blessed and excited” to work alongside her sister again. “Our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time,” she wrote.

The first Kendall and Kylie collaboration launched in 2020, and nearly two years later, the dynamic sister duo is back and better than ever with more. Here’s to hoping for more makeup from them in the future.

Scroll through the gallery for an inside look at Kendall and Kylie’s launch party.