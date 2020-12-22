We Can Barely ~ Keep Up ~! See Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Style Evolution Over The Years

From their rise to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as children to their transformation into gorgeous young women, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have grown up before our eyes. The Jenners not only changed physically but so has their taste in fashion.

When the famous family’s reality show premiered in 2007, it mostly centered around the lives of older sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian. However, as the years went on, fans became obsessed with the Jenner sisters, who are the children of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Of course, they went on to become superstars of their own. Kendall is the highest-paid model in the world, and Kylie is a near-billionaire after launching Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Needless to say, their taste in fashion has evolved right along with them.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style Kylie spends *a lot* of money to keep her wardrobe fresh. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider explained in 2019, while adding that price really isn’t an object for the multi-millionaire. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.” Her accessories are nothing to scoff at, either. In 2018, she posted an Instagram photo of her handbag closet, and at the time, it contained an estimated $250K worth of designer purses.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” added the source.

While the Life of Kylie star has exuded confidence since she was a preteen, Kendall previously confessed that finding her stride took a little time. “I’ve never inherently had good style like my sisters,” the catwalk queen told Glamour in 2016. “Kylie always had it together, and I was annoyed with myself for being so unsure.”

Although Kendall’s style is always spot-on these days, she’s stayed true to what makes her feel comfortable. “I’m simple, clean, and I don’t like anything too crazy,” the model previously wrote on her former website. “Every once in a while, I like to wear something fun and poppy.”

These ladies have come a long way. Keep scrolling to see Kendall and Kylie’s style evolution!