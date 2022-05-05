Move over, kids … momma’s launching her own line! Kris Jenner has filed a trademark for Kristan for an upcoming clothing line, Life & Style can confirm.

The Sun was the first to report the news.

According to the United States Trademark and Patent Office, she filed the trademark on February 25, 2022, and has since been approved by the office. The trademark shows that the line will include tops, bottoms, loungewear and caftans, Kris’ signature item of clothing.

In case you didn’t know, The Kardashians star’s legal name is Kristen, so she’s incorporated her name with caftan to come up with the upcoming line’s name.

Running the clothing line will be a walk in the park for the momager, considering she helped her children launch and run their respective beauty and clothing lines. As mentioned in her Instagram bio, she helps run Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kourtney Kardashian’s POOSH, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George.

MEGA

Kris has helped the Kar-Jenner siblings’ beauty and clothing lines skyrocket in success. In January 2022, Kylie Cosmetics was reported to be worth $1.2 billion, according to Capital FM. Think that’s impressive? Forbes reported that Kim’s shapewear line was valued at $3.2 billion in January 2022.

“I think the goal is just to keep building Kylie’s existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand … that’s the vision,” Kris told Entertainment Tonight when discussing Kylie’s $600 million deal with Coty. “We work hard and I just want to continue to help the girls do whatever it is to just focus on what it is their dreams are.”

Although this will be Kris’ first clothing line, she launched Safely, a cleaning product line in March 2021. The brand prides itself on being clean by steering away from harsh chemicals and incorporating plant-powered ingredients to their products.

If you’re a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan, you know that the family loves to organize and clean as if it’s a hobby rather than a chore. “My whole life is centered around my family,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in February 2022 after Safely got picked up by Walmart.

“The realities of the pandemic have forced every family to reconsider which products they’re bringing into their homes. As a mother, I never want anyone to feel that they can’t keep their family safe and protected.”