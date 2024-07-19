Kyle Richards Flaunts Weight Loss While Celebrating Sobriety

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards showed off her super-toned physique in a recent social media post. The reality TV star took to Instagram to talk about how sobriety helped her reach her weight loss goals.

Kyle, 55, flaunted her sculpted abs and arms as she wore a black sports bra and leggings in the photos while her dog laid behind her in her home gym.

“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible,” Kyle wrote alongside the pictures on Thursday, July 18. “I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path. I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions.”

The Bravolebrity continued, “Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.’ I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

Kyle went on to say that her “mental and physical health became a lot more important,” and that’s partially what led to her decision to refrain from drinking alcohol. However, she admitted that “the fact that [she] looked better because [she] wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road [she was] on.” The Halloween actress also explained that she simply felt better when she wasn’t imbibing.

Kyle also touched on her recent marital woes with estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. She explained that she felt like the struggles in her relationship “would have been a lot harder” if she had still been drinking.

“I want to wake up every day feeling my best. Mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way,” Kyle concluded. “Many strangers come up to me and tell me that I have inspired them to start their own alcohol free journey. That makes me happy and inspires me in return. So, thank you for that. I often think of the Ernest Hemingway quote, ‘I drink to make other people more interesting.’ Personally, I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety.”

Kyle Richards/Instagram

The same day Kyle posted the photos of herself, fans noticed that she also seemed to remove the word “wife” from her Instagram bio. Kyle’s bio originally read, “Mom, wife, actor, producer, animal lover…” but has now been changed to “Mom, actor, producer, animal lover…”

However, fans aren’t the only people who have weighed in on Kyle and Mauricio’s separation. On May 29, Kyle’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Vanderpump seemed to imply she knew about the couple’s relationship problems for some time while appearing on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“There was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario, yeah, in one of the shows,” Lisa, 63, told host Alex Cooper when she was asked if she knew if any of her former costars had cheated on their partners. “I’m not telling you. And I kind of knew. Yeah, I’ve known.”

It didn’t take long before Kyle fired back at the Vanderpump Rules star.

“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” Kyle said during an Amazon Live session on May 30. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”