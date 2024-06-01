Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards slammed former costar Lisa Vanderpump after the entrepreneur seemingly weighed in on her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Lisa, 63, shared her thoughts on Kyle, 55, and Mauricio’s split while appearing on the May 29 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. After host Alex Cooper asked if she knew of any of her former castmates that have cheated on their partners, Lisa confirmed that she did. “There was somebody that recently had this kind of complicated scenario, yeah, in one of the shows,” she continued. “I’m not telling you. And I kind of knew. Yeah, I’ve known.”

After refusing to name who she was speaking about, Lisa said she never spoke to the other Bravo star about their indiscretions “because sometimes people don’t want to hear it.”

“They’re on a reality show, and they’re living their lives. Of course, all marriages have problems. Anybody that says, ‘He is perfect my love, and they’re my king.’ … I mean, f–k off. It’s your husband, get real,” she continued. “Then suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, Ooh, love bean or my king.’ … Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together that it’s not, you know, and that’s bulls–t.”

Which Real Housewives Star Would Be the Best Fit to Join Summer House?

After Lisa made the comments, Kyle slammed the Vanderpump Rules star for seemingly alluding to her. “[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” the mother of four claimed during an Amazon Live session of Thursday, May 30, implying she was referencing her separation from Mauricio, 53.

“She just does that to be really mean,” Kyle continued. “And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

Kyle added that Lisa’s comments were “so classic her,” stating that she “never changes or grows or learns.”

The Halloween Ends actress slammed Lisa’s comments nearly one year after her and Mauricio’s separation was revealed in July 2023. While they have both insisted that neither person did anything wrong to lead to the split, both Kyle and Mauricio have been accused of cheating over the course of their marriage.

While Kyle and Lisa used to have a close friendship, the SUR Restaurant owner left RHOBH in 2019 after they got into a blowout fight.

After calling out Lisa for seemingly discussing her past marriage, Kyle said she would be “happy to get into it” with her. “I don’t think she wants that, and we’re here to talk about fun stuff,” she continued during the livestream. “So if she’d like to, I’m happy to talk about some things about her, too.”