Hey, hottie! Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou was spotted in the sexiest see-through fishnet bodysuit while partying at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles on March 12. Needless to say, we can’t get enough of the 22-year-old’s sultry stylings. This insane one-piece look was super chic in a white-blue hue with a bra and underwear to highlight the ‘fit.

The blonde beauty is no stranger to turning a serious ~lewk~ — especially when it comes to dressing up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, also 22. In fact, the dynamic duo has been spotted rocking matching Saks Potts coats, exaggerated long braids and chillin’ together in their bikinis more times than we can count.

Plus, Stassie seems to be fully aware of the fact that she is well-regarded when it comes to being a celeb who loves to let it all hang out. In June 2019, the Instagram influencer uploaded a bikini try-on haul video to her YouTube channel to flaunt a little for fans and followers.

“I know I haven’t been back for a while and I know I start off every video by saying that,” the model babe said at the start of her video. “I haven’t been back for a while so I’m sorry about that. But I noticed you guys really liked my try-on haul so I decided to do another one for you guys today.”

In the six and a half minute video, the stunner tried on several strappy two-piece bathing suits and even some cute clothing options from White Fox boutique. Stass even gave a solid tip for getting your bikini bottoms to flatter your hips and enhance those curves: Make sure the straps of your bikini bottoms sit above your hips, not across them.

All in all, the bombshell knows she’s fly — but she works for it. In late January, Anastasia took to her Instagram Stories to show off exercises from her insane workout routine. Also, she shared photos of a delicious (and healthy) home-cooked meal. This girl is goals, y’all.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Stassie looking fly in a see-through look!