Girls’ night out! Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, were spotted heading to a fancy dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the adorable toddler were dressed in their best fall attire while grabbing Italian food on Saturday, November 14.

Kylie, 23, looked chic in a floor-length black coat and knee-high suede boots, while 2-year-old Stormi wore a silver puffer jacket. Of course, the almost-billionaire completed her look with some stunning glam. Kylie, who is currently rocking long blonde hair, opted for a nude lip and bronzed glow. As always, the makeup mogul’s nails were perfectly manicured in a stiletto shape with brown polish.

Clearly, Kylie thrives in cold weather — and we’re here for it! In recent weeks, the California native has been showing off her autumn wardrobe on Instagram, featuring some seriously pricey pieces. On November 9, the E! personality snapped a selfie wearing a $2,425.00 jacket from U.K. retailer Charlotte Knowles London. Kylie completed her ensemble with $779.00 Alexander Wang heels.

While that may seem like a lot to the ~average~ consumer, the Kylie Skin founder doesn’t exactly have a budget when it comes to shopping. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

That said, Kylie’s millions aren’t solely reserved for clothes. In fact, the proud parent, who shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott, has a great head for real estate. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the insider added. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Well, considering Kylie also owns a state-of-the-art private jet, transportation shouldn’t be an issue!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster out to dinner in Santa Monica.