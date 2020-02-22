Best friends forever! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself and her daughter, Stormi Webster, holding hands on February 21. Needless to say, these two are closer than ever before and we love seeing their bond.

In the sweet, pink-hued snap, Kylie’s hand can be seen interlaced with the 2-year-old’s as they laid together on the makeup mogul’s bed. She even added a butterflies GIF to hammer home her point. Talk about a serious snuggle sesh with mom!

Instagram

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the brunette beauty has shared snaps from quality time with her daughter. In fact, the brunette beauty shared a series of photos of her baby girl running around in their yard while wearing a pair of adorable nameplate hoop earrings on February 18.

Despite the fact that she’s often using social media to share these Stormi moments with the world, she does understand the impact it might one day have on her child.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Luckily, the toddler seems to be an incredibly well-adjusted and happy kid. Plus, it looks as though her mama might be getting back together with dad Travis Scott after their October 2019 split, which can only serve to be a positive event in Stormi’s life.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on February 10. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Clearly, this little fam is doing A-OK.