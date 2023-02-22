A special bond. Kylie Jenner is close with all five of her sisters but has revealed there’s one in particular who is her “favorite.” In an interview with Vanity Fair Italia published on Wednesday, February 22, she revealed, “It changes over time. Right now, it’s Kim [Kardashian].”

“Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” Kylie, 25, told the publication.

Their high profile splits have helped the sisters bond. Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott broke up for the second time in January 2023, while Kim went through a messy divorce with Kanye West which was finalized in November 2022. The SKKN founder went on to date comedian Pete Davidson for nearly nine months, splitting in August 2022.

“We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately,” the cosmetics mogul explained.

Kylie has shown how she and Kim have forged a tight relationship, both via social media and public outings. She recently shared a series of Instagram photos alongside Kim wearing matching black bikinis while on a Mexican getaway. She wrote in the caption, “You my twin.” The pair also attended the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala in November 2022 as each other’s dates, posing up a storm on the red carpet together.

“Kylie has been leaning on Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over,” an insider told Life & Style in January 2023, shortly after the brunette beauty’s split from Travis. The former couple share two children: daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and son Aire Webster, 1.

“Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over,” the source added.

When it came to which sister Kylie feels she has the least in common with, it turned out to be the sibling closest to her in age. “Kendall. Without a doubt Kendall,” Kylie revealed about her supermodel sis Kendall Jenner, 27. The Kylie Skin founder elaborated, “You know what they say, though — opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us.”

Kylie shared that she’s learned important values from each of her siblings. “Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney [Kardashian], the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may.” Kylie then added some extra love for the SKIMS founder, saying, “Kim is really strong, really resilient.”