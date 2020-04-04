She’s pumping the breaks — for now. Kylie Jenner revealed that she isn’t planning on having a second baby any time soon … and not going to lie, we don’t blame the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The 22-year-old set the pregnancy record straight during the #DoYourPartLiveSeries on Instagram with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

“I don’t want another baby right now,” the brunette beauty revealed on April 3. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the makeup mogul has hinted that more children might be on the backburner for the moment. “My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi,” the reality starlet admitted to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Needless to say, Kylie has a ton on her hands already with her first child, daughter Stormi Webster — especially amid social distancing measures due to coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles.

“I wish Stormi could join, but she’s passed out,” the proud mama said of the 2-year-old during the livestream. “I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything — she’s been outside every day, I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid she has no idea what’s going [in] life, it’s amazing.”

But luckily for the baby, she has a mother who has become a pro at the whole self-isolation thing … so something tells us they’ll pass the time in tons of fun ways. “When I was pregnant, by the way,” Kylie told fans on her Instagram Stories on March 19. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside.

“But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair,” she explained. “Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

When you’re ready, we’re ready, girl!