La dolce vita! Kylie Jenner rocked a tiny black bikini during her Italian getaway while relaxing aboard a yacht.

The cosmetics mogul, 26, shared a photo via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 29, showing her bending over slightly to run her fingers through her hair while the sapphire-blue sea and a rocky coastline could be seen behind her. While she didn’t tag the bikini, it appeared to be from her new Khy by Kylie Jenner vacation collection.

Kylie didn’t look like she was going for a dip, as she accessorized with a gold bracelet and numerous gold rings.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The reality star has been vacationing in Italy since July 19. That day, she began sharing photos while in Venice, Italy, including sexy selfies in a plunging black mini dress while cruising the city’s grand canal.

In another post, Kylie showed it was a family affair as she cuddled up to son Aire Webster, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She called him “my forever love” in the caption while wearing the same outfit as her selfies.

The California native was joined by her bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou on her Italian getaway. While sitting in the back of the boat as it cruised down a canal in a separate video post, the pair sweetly looked at each other before going in for a huge hug.

Fans were happy to see the ladies back together on social media, as one commented, “Missed you two.” Others thought they were going to have a little more than a hug, as one fan wrote, “You almost kissed, you got me there,” and another added, “I thought you were going to kiss bahahah.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie also used the trip to show off some of her new items from her clothing line, Khy. She modeled a black backless dress that tied around her neck as she posed in front of a window while soaking in the Italian sunshine in a July 20 series of snapshots. “When in Italy,” The Kardashians star quipped in the caption.

The following day, Kylie shared two sweet photos of daughter Stormi Webster with her arm around Aire, 2, as their boat floated underneath a small bridge while heading down a canal. “Doesn’t really get any better than this,” the proud mom captioned the pictures.

It didn’t appear that the tycoon’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, joined in on Kylie’s trip with those nearest and dearest to her. The pair have yet to go Instagram official during their low-key romance, which began in the spring of 2023. The pair were last photographed together during an outing in Los Angeles on June 28.

Kylie and Timothée, 28, confirmed their relationship when they packed on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert and a U.S. Open tournament in September 2023. They later attended the Golden Globes together in January 2024, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

A source exclusively told Life & Style on July 16 that the Wonka star’s reluctance to get to know her famous siblings has become worrisome.

“Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie, but when it comes to getting to know her family, he’s put in almost no effort and doesn’t seem to want to,” the insider said.

“Sure, he’s come to the occasional dinner or family gathering, like Easter, but that took a huge amount of effort on Kylie’s part,” the source revealed. “And the few times he has shown up he’s spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them.”

Kylie’s famous siblings — including Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner — think it’s a bad sign.

“Her sisters are telling her it’s a huge red flag, that if he was serious about anything long term with her, he’d be making a lot more effort with them,” said the insider. “Instead, he’s giving the impression that he thinks the Kardashians are beneath him, which they obviously find so insulting, and they’re telling her it’s clear he’s just using her for a good time.”