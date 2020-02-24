Poor mama! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, to share an update on how she’s feeling following her wisdom teeth surgery. “This healing process has been so hard for me,” the 22-year-old wrote on her Story. “Finally feeling like myself again.”

Luckily, the new mama has had some help from her daughter, Stormi Webster. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video of her mini-me on February 17. “Are you taking care of me?” Kylie asked her 2-year-old, who excitedly shouted, “Yeah!” Aww.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Plus, it seems like the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn’t go to the dentist’s office alone. BFF Sofia Richie scheduled her own appointment on the same day. “Getting my wisdom teeth taken out. Wish me luck!” the 21-year-old model captioned her Story on February 17. In a follow-up post, Sofia snapped a stylish selfie and wrote, “Here I go.”

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

In January, a source told Life & Style exclusively that Kylie and Sofia are attached at the hip these days. “Kylie’s sisters tend to ‘yes’ her, so she started going to Sofia for advice and very quickly Kylie was really surprised by how much they had in common,” the insider divulged at the time. “Don’t forget that Sofia grew up in a famous household, too. And, she has a famous sister, too, and she understands — even if it’s on a smaller level — everything that Kylie is going through. Now, they’re like sisters — they share clothes and style tips and just genuinely like hanging out with each other.” Not only are the two similar in age, but they also grew up in a similar (and unconventional) way. The bikini model’s father is Lionel Richie and her adopted sister, Nicole Richie, skyrocketed to fame on The Simple Life in 2003. “Kylie and Sofia really first bonded over the fact that Kylie doesn’t have many people to confide in. Besides her sisters, that is,” a source continued about the reality starlet. “Sofia was always around the family and Kylie always knew she was very trustworthy because she’d never betray Scott — even if they broke up — and spill Kardashian secrets.” You know what they say — friends who get surgery together … stay together!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!