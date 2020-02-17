Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Ouch! Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, to reveal she’s undergoing some not-so-pleasant oral surgery. “Getting my wisdom teeth taken out. Wish me luck!” the 21-year-old model captioned her Story.

In a follow-up post, Sofia snapped a stylish selfie and wrote, “Here I go.” Between her Louis Vuitton scarf and chic sunglasses, Scott Disick’s ladylove looked dressed for Fashion Week, not the dentist! But hey, it’s always good to be camera-ready, right?

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

While the Talentless founder, 36, didn’t appear to be accompanying Sofia to her procedure, we do know the longtime pair spent Valentine’s Day together. “Last night,” the blonde beauty captioned a sexy photo with her man. OK, so it wasn’t the most romantic message, but when it comes to Scott and Sofia, we’ll take what we can get. After all, they are an extremely low-key couple.

However, that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t know how to spoil his girlfriend. “Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini-breaks abroad, just the two of them,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November.

With things going so smoothly between Scott and Sofia, it’s only a matter of time before they take things to the next level! “Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” a separate source told Life & Style at the time. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

Needless to say, we are beyond excited to see that proposal! In fact, the whole Kar-Jenner crew, including Kourtney Kardashian, supports Scott’s relationship. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left. It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family,” a third source dished to L&S.

Let’s hope Sofia’s wisdom teeth removal is one big, happy surgery, too!

