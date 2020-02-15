Date night for our favorite couple! Sofia Richie shared a rare selfie from a Valentine’s Day night out with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, on February 15. Needless to say, the influencer wanted to relive her romantic date with her man — and we totally don’t blame her.

“Last night @letthelordbewithyou,” the 21-year-old wrote over a photo of the couple posing for a selfie in a full-length mirror. Sofia looked super sexy rocking a long leather coat with pumps, jeans and a cropped gray turtleneck. Scott, 36, also looked pretty dapper in a nice black jacket and jeans.

It’s good to see these two enjoying each other’s company as usual … since a recent social media incident lead folks to believe something bad might be brewing between Sofia and Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian. It was revealed the blonde beauty quietly unfollowed Kourt, 40, on Instagram on February 6 — but by the next day, she had refollowed the Poosh founder once again.

That being said, an insider recently told Life & Style exclusively that Sof and Kourtney “are in a good place” and that “there’s no tension between them,” which is just about as one can hope for in a blended family.

“Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left,” the source gushed about the starlet’s bond with the Kar-Jenner crew. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

Despite her closeness with the KUWTK family, she revealed she won’t be on her boyfriend’s series next season in favor of some other career opportunities. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” she told Entertainment Tonight on February 4.

Believe it or not, the bombshell is “excited” for the “big things” already in motion for her burgeoning career. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she added.

We have a feeling Scott will be first in line to see her starring debut. Hope you cuties had a fun date!