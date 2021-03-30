Is there any look Kylie Jenner can’t pull off? The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her real hair before stepping out to dinner at Nobu Malibu — and we’ve got to say, we love it!

Kylie, 23, shared plenty of videos from her night out to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 29, including a clip with no filter. Recently, the E! personality took a stance against edited photos on social media, writing, “We gotta get back to the no filter life.” Perhaps that’s why Kylie also decided to ditch her wigs and extensions and go with a more natural hairstyle for the evening!

Over the years, Kylie hasn’t shown off her real hair on too many occasions. However, that doesn’t mean the almost billionaire doesn’t like it! “My real hair is cute, I gotta give it more love,” she captioned a December 2020 Instagram Story.

Ultimately, no matter how Kylie styles her hair, she always looks amazing. After all, her wardrobe is immaculate! “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns; there are well over a thousand pairs,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“Kylie spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the insider added. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now.”

Of course, Kylie’s staggering fortune isn’t entirely spent on fashion. After all, the proud parent, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, has quite the head for real estate.

“She wants to continue to expand her portfolio within California and in other states and countries,” the source noted. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Currently, Kylie and Stormi, 3, reside in a $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Add a private island and they’ll truly have it all!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s natural hair.