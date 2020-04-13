Hot mama! Kylie Jenner sizzled in a hot pink bikini during a fun pool day with daughter Stormi Webster on April 12. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her insane curves while relaxing with the sweet tot on Easter.

The 22-year-old’s enviable body was definitely the focus on the clips she shared on her Instagram Story while carrying Stormi, 2, through her lavish mansion on their way to the pool. The famous kiddo also rocked an adorable two-piece swimsuit that was adorned with pink frills. The ladies spent their day swimming and coloring eggs while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stormi “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” with Kylie while the two ladies are home all day together, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. However, Travis Scott is still “popping by to get in his playtime.” The 27-year-old loves to do a slew of different activities with his daughter and can “get lost for hours” when they hang out, the source added.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” the insider explained while noting that Mary Had a Little Glam is one of the sweet girl’s favorites. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written.”

The billionaire and “Sicko Mode” rapper split in October 2019 but are still very friendly coparents. They are not cohabitating together during the COVID-19 quarantine like Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson, but it “definitely brought them closer together,” despite them living “separate lives” and doing their own thing. “During this downtime Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” the source said about the former flames.

Of course, the makeup mogul has also been missing her family. The Life of Kylie star shared an adorable clip of Stormi, True Thompson and Chicago West singing “Ring Around the Rosie” on April 3 and reminisced over the precious video. “Missing my little nieces and these moments,” she wrote.

Hopefully, the reality family will be reunited soon. Until then, we have Kylie’s sizzling bikini shots to fill our feed.