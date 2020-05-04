Another day, another reason to envy Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s longtime BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou — a.k.a. Stassiebaby — took to TikTok to give fans a tour of Kylie’s California mansion and extensive car collection.

In the clip, Stassie, 22, appropriately used the “My Best Friend’s Rich Check” audio before strutting through the makeup mogul’s house and posing on many of her luxury vehicles. When it comes to how Kylie spends her billions, cars and real estate definitely top the list.

Her collection includes a $2.2M LaFerrari Aperta, a $3M Bugatti Chiron as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in late 2019.

The insider also noted that Kylie spent “about $40 million” on properties in the last two and a half years. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the source explained. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Third to cars and homes, Kylie is all about dropping big bucks on clothes. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider dished. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Of course, with all of Kylie’s hard work running her Kylie Cosmetics empire, she’s earned the right to splurge! “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” the insider expressed.

Additionally, Kylie loves to spoil her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the insider gushed. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

In conclusion: It’s good to be a member of Kylie Jenner’s world.

