Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have found success with their podcast, “New Heights,” but does Kylie Kelce see herself following in their footsteps? The mother of three recently revealed whether or not she would consider cohosting a podcast with her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

“Gosh. I think that there would have to be some very extenuating circumstances for me to step into that situation,” Kylie, 31, told Glamour in an interview published on Monday, January 29, when pitched the idea. “I don’t know that we ever will, but if we do, it would be some ridiculous storytelling about those boys.”

While Kylie told fans not to hold their breath for her own podcast, she has appeared on “New Heights” in the past. “I have no filter, and people think they’re getting the inside scoop when I appear on the podcast. But the boys rat themselves out every single week,” she said, acknowledging that her segments have become fan favorites from the show. “They’re very self-aware individuals. It’s kind of entertaining.”

Kylie married Jason, 36, in 2018 after they met on a dating app, and they share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

While her husband has been playing for the Philadelphia Eagles since they started dating, the couple has reached a new level of fame in light of Travis’ romance with Taylor Swift.

While speaking to Glamour, Kylie praised Taylor, 34, for introducing a new fanbase to the sport. “My dad only had two daughters, so I was the stand-in for watching football with my dad,” she explained about how she became a fan of the NFL. “I always found it to be the most fun experience, watching with him to cheer on the Eagles. It was the Sunday activity.”

“So to see that other young girls are getting involved and that they want to sit down and cheer with their dads or they’re finding their own reason to be interested, it’s only something that can be painted in a positive and exciting light,” Kylie continued. “It’s just another way to encourage girls to appreciate sport.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer has been a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games since she confirmed her relationship with Travis, 34, in September 2023. While many of her fans have found a love for the game, others have criticized Taylor for drawing too much attention with her appearances.

Taylor addressed her critics when she was named TIME Person of the Year in December 2023, stating that she has no control over whether or not the cameras are on her at the game.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”