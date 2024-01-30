Whether they’re in the spotlight or not, Jason and Kylie Kelce stay true to who they are. The Philadephia Eagles WAG recently opened up about the importance of maintaining their “authenticity” for the sake of their three daughters.

“We don’t ever want to be people that we are not, mostly because our girls are watching,” Kylie, 31, told Glamour in an interview published on Monday, January 29. “We want to make sure that we treat people kindly, that we continue to stay grounded, that we continue to act the way that we’ve always acted so that our girls understand that that’s how you should be conducting yourself. So, we have three sets of little eyes on us that are keeping us in line.”

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on Tinder three years earlier. The Philadelphia Eagles center and field hockey coach welcomed daughter Wyatt in 2019, followed by Elliotte in 2021 and Bennett in 2023.

While the couple had already experienced fame thanks to Jason’s Super Bowl-winning football career, they were thrust into the spotlight for a new reason last year when Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift. Fans have kept a close eye on not only the new lovebirds, but also Travis’ family, including parents Donna and Ed Kelce and Jason and Kylie.

Kylie was rumored to have beef with Taylor, 34, in November 2023, as she said in an interview that it wasn’t her “cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera.” Some fans interpreted this as shade thrown at the pop star, whose appearances at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games have been highly publicized. However, Kylie quickly shut down the shade speculation and gave her authentic perspective on the situation.

“Nonsense. I’m gonna tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia. F–k around and find out,” the mom of three said in a TikTok video where she reacted to a headline that claimed she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight.”

After that, Kylie showed subtle support for Taylor on social media a few times, “liking” posts about her and using the singer’s song “Never Grow Up” in another TikTok video. Then, Kylie and Taylor finally spent time together in public for the first time at the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on January 21. The WAGs were seen chatting and seemingly getting along well at Highmark Stadium.

Jason made headlines at that game for pulling off his shirt and chugging beers with fans in celebration of Travis’ touchdown. According to Kylie, this was just another authentic look at her husband’s everyday shenanigans.

“I expect that at this point,” she told Glamour. “If he doesn’t do something a little bit nutty like that, I’m like, ‘Are you okay?’”