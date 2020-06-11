The craziest show on TV right now is hands-down Labor of Love. In the new FOX reality dating series, 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann (who just so happens to be an alum of Brad Womack‘s season of The Bachelor in 2007) dates 15 guys in hopes to find one to have a baby with. While the leading lady is willing to have a child on her own if it doesn’t work, the show acts as a last-ditch effort to find someone to share that experience with.

The show basically combines the big, romantic dates and emotional talks of The Bachelorette with Survivor-style challenges that are designed to let Kristy see how her contestants might behave as fathers. After counting their sperm and seeing how they’d fare in a back-woods bear attack, it sounds like the brunette bombshell may have met her match. While the winner of Labor of Love season 1 has yet to be revealed, we’ve found a few clues as to who her winner might be. Possible spoilers ahead!

It didn’t take long for four men to seemingly move to the forefront of Kristy’s heart: Stewart Gill, Matt Kaye, Kyle Klinger, and Marcus Lehman. In episode 3, Kristy shouts out Kyle twice during a game despite not having a one-on-one date yet, which leads the other guys to start seeing him as a threat. Some fans speculate that Kyle actually goes on to win the whole thing.

The 6-foot-8 hunk lives in Austin, Texas, and fans noticed Kristy enjoyed a visit to the city in summer of 2019. They also both posted images riding stand-up paddleboards, though she posted hers in June and his came in August. Kyle revealed his photo was taken at Lady Bird Lake, and while Kristy didn’t include the location on hers (which is odd in itself because she uses the location tag feature on most of her trips) it certainly looks like it could be the same lake. Fans also found it suspicious that Kyle credited some of his photos from last summer with #bestphotographerever, speculating that maybe Kristy had been slyly snapping his posts for him.

Need more evidence? In June 2019, Kyle wrote “Celery juice has become part of my daily routine. I can’t speak to the science behind it, but I can say that I feel like I’m better-hydrated w/ a healthier gut.” Just one month later, Kristy shared a photo of what appeared to be a romantic dinner with two table settings, and included this in her caption: “I swear by celery juice every morning.” Oh, and did we mention Kristy was spotted liking several of his posts?

It looks like we’ll just have to wait until the finale to find out for sure who Kristy pick and if they’re still together!