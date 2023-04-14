MTV’s ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad and More

Back to the beginning! Laguna Beach may have only aired on MTV for three seasons from 2004 to 2006, but it’s being introduced to a new generation thanks to streaming services.

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad kicked off their longstanding Hollywood careers after fans watched them fight over Stephen Colletti during their teen years. Now, both ladies are successful businesswomen with no bad blood between them.

“My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a slut,” Lauren told the Uncommon James founder of their Laguna Beach days when appearing on the “Back to the Beach” podcast in November 2022. “I’m so sorry.”

The former The Hills star added, “I couldn’t believe I did that. Because I think where I’m at now I would never call another woman that. And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.’”

Kristin and Stephen currently host the weekly podcast where they relive their time on the short-lived series, which has since become a cult-classic, and chat with other former cast members.

Replying to Lauren during the same episode, the Very Cavallari alum made it clear that she has no ill will toward Lauren, noting they all said “some really dumb stuff” about each other.

“I look back and that’s like my biggest thing. When I watch it now, I wasn’t confident at all. I was actually so insecure,” she added, telling the Little Market cofounder, “I took it out [my insecurities] on you in a lot of ways. And so, I am sorry for that because I said some horrible things.”

Both Kristin and Stephen have reflected on their younger selves while spilling some major Laguna Beach tea on the podcast. In fact, the duo even revealed their salaries for the show.

“I don’t even think it was that much. I think it was $2,000,” the One Tree Hill actor shared during a July 2022 “Back to the Beach” episode, recalling that he and Lauren had eventually “renegotiated” their salaries before season 2. Stephen added, “It was going to be our last season! We were like, ‘We’re out of here!’”

Kristin revealed that she “honestly would have done it for free,” but ended up feeling “great” upon finding out that they would be paid!

While Kristin and Stephen are having a ball walking down memory lane, scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Laguna Beach is doing now.