Is love in the air for Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron? The duo fueled romance rumors in July 2022 after the Laguna Beach alum’s Uncommon James brand shared a video of her and Tyler appearing to get married. Keep reading for everything we know about the Kristin and Tyler dating rumors.

Are Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Dating?

Romance speculation between the two started swirling in April 2022 after Kristin and Tyler were packing on the PDA during a photo shoot. However, they were professionals the entire time.

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him,” Kristin told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I hired him to play my love interest in a campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise.”

Tyler, for his part, told E! News that they were nothing more than “great friends, that’s all.”

Jen Lowery/MEGA

Why Were Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Kissing?

According to the Uncommon James Instagram account, the romantic photo shoot was to promote their Untamed Collection of jewelry, which launched in July 2022.

“We had so much fun,” Tyler told E! News in April 2022 about the promotional video. “The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch.”

The Bachelor Nation heartthrob referred to the project as “one of the best shoots I’ve ever had.” Tyler added, “Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic.”

Is Kristin Cavallari Single?

Following her split from Jay Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, Kristin was linked to a few guys. The Very Cavallari alum briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye, country singer Chase Rice and also sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Craig Conover.

Following their steamy photo shoot, Tyler told E! News that Kristin was “is in a great place” romantically. The ABC food tours founder added, “She is doing her thing.”

The former reality star also gave fans a major update on her relationship status via Instagram Stories. When a fan asked if she was dating, Kristin noted that she’s “finally” ready to find love again.

“I’ve honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff,” she wrote in April 2022. “I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship. And yes, I realize that didn’t really answer that question … let’s just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.”