How Much Did the ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Make on the MTV Show? Breaking Down Their Net Worths

Making money, even as teens! The Laguna Beach cast made a name for themselves when the MTV show premiered in September 2004, and now, they’re revealing the details of their time on the show.

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are rewatching the reality show for their “Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen” podcast, and during the July 2022 premiere episode, the duo revealed their salaries for the early days of Laguna Beach. The Very Cavallari alum, for her part, claimed that she earned nearly $2,500 for the first season.

“I don’t even think it was that much. I think it was $2,000,” Stephen chimed in, noting that he and former costar Lauren Conrad “renegotiated” their salaries for the second season. He added, “It was going to be our last season! We were like, ‘We’re out of here!'”

When recalling her time on the series, Kristin said she “honestly would have done it for free.”

“At that point, in high school, to me, it was more of a competition,” the Uncommon James founder said. “Everybody wanted it and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this show!’ I’m super competitive, that has not changed. So, when they told us they were gonna pay us, I was like, ‘Oh my God, great!'”

Laguna Beach aired on MTV from 2004 to 2006, and fans became obsessed with Kristin, Stephen and Lauren’s high school love triangle. Once it came to an end, viewers watched Lauren move to Los Angeles to kick off her career in fashion, which was documented on a spinoff series titled The Hills.

Lauren may no longer be a reality star, but the fashionista has since moved from the big city back to Laguna with her husband, William Tell, and their two sons.

“I feel really lucky to have grown up where I did, and I’m excited for them to experience some of the things I did,” the Little Market founder told Scary Mommy in July 2022. “But yeah, it is a funny thing, right? Going back to your hometown. You go to drop your kids off at school, and you run into someone you haven’t seen in, like, 10 years, and you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re in this school? So, you made a tiny person?”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the Laguna Beach cast’s net worths.