Love Is Blind’s Sarah Ann Opens Up About Jeramey Split

Calling it quits! Love Is Blind season 6 cast member Sarah Ann Bick opened up about her split from Jeramey Lutinski, and things did not end well for the couple

“I had someone ask if it ended amicably, and no it wasn’t, if you want me to be blatantly honest,” Sarah Ann, 30, said in an Instagram Reel she posted on September 29. “It was ugly, it ended really ugly.”

The North Carolina native continued, It’s important to note that Jeramey and I fought really hard for our relationship. We both wanted it to work. It gets to a point where you have to take a step back and realize that some things are not meant to be.”

Sarah Ann also admitted that the hate they received from Love Is Blind fans took its toll on their relationship.

“After coming back from [Los Angeles] and filming the reunion, Jeramey and I had a lot going on. We were not getting along because of a lot of the pressure and a lot of the things that were being said about us on the internet and there was a lot of resentment on both sides,” the reality star explained. “I think because Jeramey was experiencing a ton of hate on the internet, and I was experiencing a ton of hate on the internet, but in completely different ways, we were handling it and navigating it in the best way we knew how.”

Sarah Ann said that the fact that Jeramey, 32, was the only person in the situation with her, she began to “blame” him. She went on to add that both she and Jeramey began to feel resentment toward one another, and at one point, Jeramey expressed that he “did not feel supported” in their relationship.

“The hatred and the social media impacted us. It impacted our relationship greatly. This is in no way one person’s fault. It’s mutual in the aspect that we both contributed to the issues in our relationship,” Sarah Ann said. “We go about things so differently, and it’s wild because I never really realized those things until after we were faced with so much adversity, after all of the hate came in in the masses, after we really had to navigate a very, very tough situation.”

Jeramey and Sarah Ann ended up as the villains of Love Is Blind season 6 after Jeramey proposed to Laura Dadisman in the pods. He and Sarah Ann had connected, but he felt like his connection with Laura, 34, was stronger. However, after exiting the pods, Jeramey stayed out all night and after looking at his location on her phone, Laura believed that he and Sarah Ann were having an affair. Both Sarah Ann and Jeramey denied the allegations, and claimed they only got together after Jeramey’s engagement to Laura ended.

Sarah Ann eventually admitted that she sent Jeramey a DM after exiting the pods, but she claimed she only did it for “closure” and did not expect things to go the way they did.

In March, Sarah Ann told Vulture “could have done things differently” when it came to her actions post-pods.

“But given that it’s a unique situation none of us have been a part of before, you never know how you’re going to react in those circumstances. I also didn’t go for friends. I went to meet the love of my life.”