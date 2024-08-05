Machine Gun Kelly Is 1 Year Sober After Secret Trip to Rehab

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he is celebrating one year of sobriety after he secretly went to rehab in August 2023.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” the rapper, 34, said on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast on Monday, August 5. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab.”

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, explained that he abused “weed and alcohol,” as well as hydrocodone and Percocet. He admitted that he “loved snorting Vyvanse.”

In rehab, MGK learned “so many ways to operate [his] body and show where [his] anger is coming from and the methods to quell it.” Though he admitted that some of his psychiatrists and therapists “gave up on [him],” he “ended up falling into an awareness of what [his] condition is and has made peace with it.”

MGK called his condition a “constant tightrope walk,” but he didn’t elaborate any further.

“That one feels a little too brand new for me to confidently say,” he explained.

The “My Bloody Valentine” hitmaker did give a shoutout to off and on partner Megan Fox, whom he said was “extremely helpful” in his sobriety journey, especially during his “psychological withdrawals.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself,” he continued. “I’m also really hard on myself. I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that.”

MGK met Megan, 38, while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020. The couple went social media official in August that year, one month after the Transformers star declared that the “Emo Girl” rapper was her “twin flame.” The couple became engaged in January 2022, but they were in no hurry to tie the knot.

Reports of trouble in paradise for the couple circulated in late 2023, although they rang in the new year together and attended several 2024 Super Bowl afterparties together in February.

Megan confirmed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March that she and MGK did call off their engagement, but she didn’t comment on the current status of their romance.

Celebrity Crossword 10 Crosswords Play now

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she told host Alex Cooper. “So, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Megan sparked pregnancy rumors when she appeared with a baby bump in MGK and Jelly Roll’s music video for “Lonely Road.” However, the pregnancy appeared to be fake and part of the plot of the video. The actress shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.