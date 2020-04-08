Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

The show must go on! Or should we say the glam must go on? Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, to share some seriously stunning selfies of her latest makeup look amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“In the meantime, I’ll be filling in for [Tonya Brewer],” the Dance Moms alum, 17, captioned the series of photos, referring to her longtime MUA. Maddie managed to serve some major Euphoria vibes with her purple eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner and bold brows. In fact, her glam resembled Alexa Demie’s character, Maddy Perez — the only thing missing was some rhinestones.

Life & Style spoke exclusively with NYX celebrity makeup artist Christiana Cassell to get the scoop on how to recreate similar looks from the hit HBO teen drama. Christina revealed the biggest trick is to have “soft and glowing skin contrasting against a statement eye.”

Clearly, Maddie nailed that and naturally, her followers agree.“Forever the queen of makeup,” her former Dance Moms costar Kalani Hilliker commented. “You look beautiful,” added her little sister, Mackenzie Ziegler.

“You are so pretty! OMG. That face beat is everything. James Charles, who?!” one fan gushed. “We’re going to need a tutorial ASAP, girl,” another chimed in. As it stands, Maddie’s boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, has yet to show his lady any love. However, the pair have been spending lots of time together these days.

So much so, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, was forced to step in and defend her daughter after she posted a selfie with a shirtless Eddie, 16, in bed. “This pic looks a little inappropriate,” a follower commented. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” the 51-year-old replied.

Clearly, Melissa still has a little bite leftover from her days with the ALDC. Now we see where Maddie gets her fierce spirit! We hope she posts more amazing makeup looks.

