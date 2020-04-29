Stunning! Maddie Ziegler Shows Off Abs in Blue Bikini With Little Sister Mackenzie in Quarantine

Get it, girls! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler showed off her incredible abs while hanging out with little sister and fellow alum Mackenzie Ziegler while in quarantine on April 28. Spoiler alert: Both of the dance prodigies looked totally gorgeous.

“Much needed,” the 17-year-old captioned the photo of herself rocking a blue bikini, while her younger sibling, 15, wore a light pink bathing suit. Mackenzie also shared another photo from the same mini photo shoot, writing, “Just woke up.”

Unsurprisingly, we weren’t the only ones flipping out over how great the Ziegler sisters looked in the snap. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, too. “Angel energy,” one user gushed, while another added, “MADDIE I WISH I HAD [YOUR] BODY.” Another fan raved, “You guys are perfect.”

Lucky for us, the one-time reality TV starlet has shared her tips and tricks when it comes to staying so ~perfect~. Maddie gave her supporters an inside look at her workout and skincare routines on her YouTube channel on April 16.

The brunette beauty’s exercise regimen consists of squats, jumping jacks, sit-ups, toe touches, jogging and mat work. But her approach to skincare is even more enlightening than her workouts.

“The reason I shower immediately after I work out is because one: I don’t know if you can see, but I’m prone to breaking out,” she revealed about the crucial part of her routine. “Not only on my face but my back breaks out actually pretty bad and I get a lot of sweat bumps due to working out. So if I quickly get in the shower right after, then I won’t break out as much.”

TBH, that’s definitely a suggestion we’re willing to work into our own personal practice. “So I suggest, the second you work out and you’re sweating, you shouldn’t let the sweat just sit on your skin and soak in,” she added. “You should definitely shower and really scrub and get a nice wash.”

Considering both Maddie and her little sis were totally glowing in the new photo, we have a feeling she takes her skincare (and her workouts!) super seriously.