Maren Morris seemingly said goodbye to her high-slit denim skirt weeks after she went viral for a wardrobe malfunction while wearing the clothing item.

The singer-songwriter, 34, took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 23, to share a video in which she zoomed in on the infamous skirt placed neatly on the floor. She set the brief clip to an off-key flute rendition of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic.

“I get a chill every time I see it in my closet now,” Maren captioned the post, suggesting that she had no choice but to get rid of the garment.

Many fans in the comments took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation along with the “Girl” singer. “This was an entire different level of peekaboo,” one user wrote.

“Is it a chill or a draft?” another fan added, while a third person commented, “This should go in the Smithsonian next to the J. Lo dress and the Red Hot Chili Peppers socks.”

One person urged Maren to “frame” the skirt, while another begged her to keep it “in the rotation” for future performances.

Maren sported the denim piece with a black plunging halter top and knee-high boots while performing at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. One week after the event, footage of the singer went viral on TikTok, as fans were shocked that she seemingly went without underwear beneath the daring skirt. One video showed Maren singing her hit song “The Middle” and walking across the stage, with the skirt flowing open to reveal everything below the waist.

The footage sparked a debate among TikTok users who couldn’t agree on whether Maren was truly commando under the skirt or simply wearing a pair of sheer or nude undies. Many people cracked jokes about the situation, while others wondered if the Grammy winner was embarrassed about it. Some speculated that she actually planned the “wardrobe malfunction” as a publicity stunt.

Maren broke her silence on the matter in a TikTok video on July 16.

“Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!” she wrote over a video of herself sitting in a car while Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s “WAP” played in the background. “Anyways stream Intermission 5/2.”

In the caption, Maren added, “I’ll think I’ll frame the skirt.”

Fans applauded the singer’s carefree attitude and hilarious reaction to the situation. One user commented that it was the “only appropriate response,” to which Maren replied, “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore.”

Maren debuted the skirt on her Instagram six weeks before the wardrobe malfunction happened. She took a selfie wearing a similar outfit to the one she performed in, except she swapped the halter top for a tie-front shirt with a lace trim and the boots for a pair of heels.

“Yeah, I guess that’s my church skirt,” she captioned the post, which also included photos of plants, friends at a dinner table, a kitchen and more. Maren tagged the location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans gushed over the outfit in the comments, with one writing, “My kinda church.”

Another added, “Gorgeous girl and what a wonderful skirt!”