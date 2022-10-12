Baring all! Mariah Carey flashed her underwear in a sexy see-through dress while stepping out for a date night with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The “Always Be My Baby” artist, 53, also flashed her award-winning smile as she held hands with Bryan, 39, as they left the St. Regis Hotel in New York City early in the morning on Wednesday, October 12. As she stepped down the outdoor stairs, Mariah’s black undergarments were clearly visible underneath her matching black sheer dress as her coat remained open.

The Long Island native blew kisses to photographers as she and Bryan walked toward their car. She even kept her sunglasses on despite the nighttime sky and proudly walked in her small black high heels.

This isn’t the first time the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” crooner has strutted in a mesh outfit. Throughout her career in the spotlight, Mariah has donned various sexy see-through frocks, from black two-piece ensembles to sparkling V-neck gowns.

Mariah and Bryan have spent some time in the Big Apple over the past month, since she performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 24. Her two children, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, tagged along with their mama for the event.

Over the summer, the blended fam were spotted hanging out together on a few occasions, including on a trip to Capri, Italy.

While she always puts Monroe and Moroccan first, the Grammy Award winner has been enjoying a blissful relationship with Bryan, whom she met in 2006 during her “Adventures of Mimi” tour. Nearly a decade later, the backup dancer and the “We Belong Together” singer sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2016.

Although the two briefly split by April 2017, per Us Weekly, they rekindled their love shortly afterward and have been going strong ever since. By December 2021, it seemed that they grew even more serious when an insider exclusively told Life & Style Bryan was “ring shopping for Mariah.”

“He’s been saving up for over three years to buy the perfect rock,” the source said, adding that he was “planning to pop the question.”

The two haven’t announced an engagement yet, but they always look snazzy whenever they step out together for a night out!

