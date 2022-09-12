We don’t think you get it — we’re obsessed. Mariah Carey’s Atlanta mansion is up for sale and the house is truly stunning. Much like its former A-list owner, the $6.5 million home exudes class, glam and luxury.

The nine-bedroom, nine-bath abode, which spreads across four acres in Buckhead, is much like a southern-styled estate. French doors, arched doorways and intricate architecture — what more could one ask for?

“I will always have a close connection to Atlanta! It was a perfect moment during COVID, but I will continue to spend time in New York City, my long-term residence,” Mariah told Atlanta brokerage Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International.

Equipped with all the amenities and perks, the house is perfect for those who love to stay home. The gated estate features an at-home theatre, grand pool and tennis courts to fulfill all of one’s entertainment needs. Considering the “Fantasy” artist moved during the lockdown, this estate undoubtedly catered to her career and personal needs. Her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she welcomed in 2011 with ex-husband Nick Cannon — clearly had everything they needed to stay well equipped during the pandemic, too.

For those who have seen Mariah Carey’s 2001 film, Glitter, the master bedroom, bathroom and dressing room are exactly how you would picture Billy Frank’s home after stardom. Pink walls fill the dressing room and master bathroom, while the bedroom has hints of blush pink within its decor.

Each room has a different design and style, which gives a personal feel to each. From striped wallpaper to tile-stone walls, the house is accustomed to many differing tastes. The most notable design throughout the house is the array of extravagant chandeliers located in every communal room.

Mariah seemingly bought the home as it catered to her career. The house features a recording studio, so the “Hero” artist could hit her iconic high notes at any time of the day. Additionally, she could get endless hours of gym time in the home’s spacious fitness room.

The lavish doesn’t stop at the inside of the house, darling. A gazebo located behind the pool is furnished with a long dining table and benches, which holds as the perfect outdoor party area. The gazebo also features a state-of-the-art grill, located in the middle of a stunning brick accent wall.

In August 2022, the Atlanta home was burglarized while the “We Belong Together” singer was on vacation in Capri, Italy, before spending time in her mansion in the Hamptons.

“Out East for the week, soaking it all in” she captioned a July 2022 Instagram photo inside of the Hamptons home.

