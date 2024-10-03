Mark Estes has spoken out after ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari confirmed that they split after seven months of dating.

“Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together,” Mark’s rep told E! News on Wednesday, October 2. “He’s focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios.”

The TikTok star, 24, issued the statement five days after Kristin, 37, revealed they went their separate ways during her Unwell Tour show with Alex Cooper on September 27 in Austin, Texas.

“It’s so fresh,” the Hills alum said about the split during the event. “My plan was not to say it.”

Kristin later shared more details about the breakup during the Tuesday, October 1, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it’s not right,” she explained. “It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think.”

She then admitted that their 13-year age gap made their romance more complicated than she originally expected. “I just know long term he needs to experience life,” Kristin continued. “He’s young, I mean, he is. I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience. I look back on when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me between then. Those are crucial years; those are formative years. This is when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that.”

Kristin first confirmed her romance with Mark in February, and she was never shy when it came to gushing about her then-boyfriend. Mark even joined Kristin for a September episode of her podcast, where they openly spoke about their sex life.

While discussing if “more mature women” are “better in bed,” Mark said he agreed with the statement. “Yeah, you’re the best sex I’ve ever had for sure,” the Montana Boyz member told Kristin.

“I like that. I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me,” Kristin responded. “We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point blank just been like, ‘You’re the best I’ve ever had.’ I think I would remember that one. Aww, that makes me happy.”

The Laguna Beach alum then said that Mark is also the best sex she has had. “I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older, because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like,” she explained.

“I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been,” she continued. “I’m also so wildly attracted to you. And I think we just have really hot sex.”

Mark added he was “obviously so in love” with Kristin, noting that their emotional connection helped with their physical compatibility.