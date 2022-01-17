A couple who bathe together, stay together! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a relaxing soak together in a bathtub filled with rose petals to celebrate their equally romantic engagement.

Megan, 35, shared a video to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 17, looking down at the couple’s bare legs underneath the water line in the oversized tub for two. Her tanned, long legs were visible, along with MGK’s various thigh tattoos.

Megan and MGK, 31, sweetly rubbed their legs and feet against each other in their sexy bath, playing footsie with their toes at one point. MGK, real name Colson Baker, let out a deep laugh in the video, saying, “What the f—k is happening?” in a happy voice, as Megan sweetly giggled.

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

The couple, who love to match clothing and accessories, had identical pedicures. Their toenails featured the same metallic nail polish that was identical to the chrome polish on their fingernails, as seen in their Wednesday, January 12, engagement announcement.

The pair got engaged on Tuesday, January 11, after traveling back to Puerto Rico where MGK proposed on one knee under the same banyan tree where the couple’s romance first blossomed. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker shared an Instagram video announcing the engagement and showing Megan’s stunning diamond and emerald ring.

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

“Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he began in the caption. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald [her birth stone] and the diamond [my birth stone] set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he added.

Megan shared a video of the proposal itself, with the two standing under the tree and MGK dropping down on one knee, as the Transformers star put her hands to her face in surprised joy.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” the actress wrote in her caption.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she sweetly added.