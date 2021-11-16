Kourtney, Megan and More Celebrities Who Love Sharing NSFW Photos With Their Significant Others

It’s getting hot in here! Some of your favorite celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, love sharing NSFW photos with their significant others.

Take the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, for example. Kourtney is all about posting steamy pictures with her fiancé, Travis Barker. The Poosh.com founder and the Blink-182 drummer went public with their romance in February 2021 — and have been packing on some serious PDA ever since!

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, says Kourtney and Travis’ off-the-charts sexual chemistry all comes down to their birth charts.

“Mars is the planet of passion, lust and war. Mars placements can tell us how couples will view one another physically and if it will last or fizzle out,” Esa explains. “No Mars compatible placements can lead to a connection feeling boring and more like friends, but that isn’t the case for these two.”

Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, “has a Sun in Scorpio,” the “Better Work Bitch!” podcast host adds. “Scorpio rules sex, mystery and gives that bad boy allure. Kourtney finds that very intriguing because she has Scorpio in her 8th house, so he activates her wildest dreams and allows her to be full on 50 Shades of Grey in their connection. His Mars is in Cancer. Mars is a fire planet and Cancer is a Water sign. He likes partners with a little edge to them but doesn’t like drama.”

Of course, Travis and Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, are too focused on their upcoming nuptials to entertain any drama! They “don’t want a long engagement,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. In fact, they’re “planning to exchange vows next year.”

According to the insider, “the cameras will be rolling for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series, but certain aspects will be kept private.”

