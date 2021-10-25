After decades in the spotlight, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for putting it all out there. Whether it’s Kris Jenner talking about her sex life with boyfriend Corey Gamble or Kourtney Kardashian packing on some serious PDA with her fiancé, Travis Barker, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have had some steamy NSFW moments over the years.

Of course, if we had to choose which Kardashian-Jenner couple makes us blush the hardest, it would most definitely be Kourtney and Travis. After all, since going public with their relationship in February 2021, the Poosh.com founder and the Blink-182 drummer can hardly keep their hands off each other.

While some people don’t appreciate the intense PDA — ahem, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick — others are 100 percent here for it! “I love their relationship, like they’ve grown so much together,” Kim Kardashian gushed during a September 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years; neighbors for like a decade.”

When the talk show host suggested that the PDA “was a lot,” the KKW Beauty mogul laughed, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them.”

Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, on the other hand, is not a big fan of the couple, affectionally referred to by fans as Kravis. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers,” a source revealed to Life & Style in August 2021.

According to the insider, Kourtney is “used to” the Talentless founder “making snide comments” about her and Travis. However, “she feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship and stop interfering with hers.”

At the time, Scott was dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The pair have since split, and the Flip It Like Disick producer is sparking romance rumors with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Kardashian-Jenner family’s most NSFW moments over the years.