Out with the old, in with the new! Megan Fox’s engagement rings from Machine Gun Kelly and ex-husband Brian Austin Green are equally gorgeous but definitely each have a different vibe.

The Jennifer’s Body actress got engaged to the “Bad Things” musician (real name Colson Baker) on January 11, 2022, after dating for over one year. They shared the powerful story of their relationship and how MGK popped the question via Instagram one day later.

“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love and the karma,” the Transformers actress captioned a video of the “Rap Devil” singer getting down on one knee.

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The “Daywalker” artist proposed with a very unique ring and divulged the process of designing the sparkler.

“I know tradition is one [stone], but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two,” MGK explained. “The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) [are] set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Prior to her relationship with the Houston native, Megan was married to Brian. The former couple, who have a nearly 13-year age gap, met on the set of Hope & Faith when the brunette beauty was just 18 years old.

They first got engaged in November 2006 but called things off three years later in February 2009. However, the following year, their relationship was back on track, and they wed in June 2010 at the Four Seasons in Hawaii.

During their time together, Megan and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum welcomed three kids — Bodhi, Noah and Journey. They weathered many ups and downs during their time together but ultimately called it quits in November 2020 when she filed for divorce.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her,” Brian said about their uncoupling in May 2020, shortly before Megan and MGK went public with their romance. “We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

