Speaking out. Megan Fox broke her silence on the ongoing Machine Gun Kelly cheating and split rumors by reactivating her Instagram account.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, wrote in a note she posted on Sunday, February 19, adding, “you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Megan’s statement comes four days after MGK’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, spoke out regarding the speculation that the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist, 32, cheated on Megan with her.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” a rep for the musician told Page Six on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Sophie began working with MGK for his Mainstream Sellout tour in May 2022.

Earlier this week, the Transformers star deactivated her Instagram account after deleting all photos of her fiancé and sharing a cryptic post on February 12.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote, quoting a line from Beyoncé‘s song “Pray You Catch Me.”

In response to her post that day, one fan speculated that Megan’s fiancé and Sophie, 26, hooked up, commenting, “He probably got with Sophie.”

Megan then sent fans into a tizzy when she replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie.” She deactivated her account shortly afterward.

On Monday, February 13, the actress and the “Emo Girl” musician were spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office amid rumors that they had broken up.

Despite the speculation, Us Weekly reported that while the two “have a very intense relationship” they have not actually called it quits on their engagement.

“It is really a communication issue that they need to work through, and that is why they are going to counseling,” a source told the outlet.

Megan and MGK first went public with their romance in August 2020, unafraid to show off PDA at red carpet events and through social media photos. In January 2022, the couple announced their engagement.

“Yes, in this life and every life,” MGK captioned an Instagram post at the time, which included a video of his proposal and a clip of the emerald and diamond teardrop ring he proposed with. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”