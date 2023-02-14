Machine Gun Kelly‘s guitarist Sophie Lloyd has found herself in the middle of the musician’s breakup rumors with fiancée Megan Fox after the actress seemingly hinted at an alleged cheating scandal. Get to know more about the talented artist amid MGK and Megan’s split speculation.

Did MGK Cheat on Megan Fox With Guitarist Sophie Lloyd?

After Megan wiped her Instagram of all photos featuring MGK on February 12, 2023, a fan commented, “He probably got with Sophie,” referring to the gorgeous guitarist. The Transformers star shot back, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” then deactivated her Instagram account.

The question about Sophie came next to a picture Megan shared wearing a sexy black jumpsuit with her diamond and emerald engagement ring noticeably missing from her finger. “You can taste the dishonesty/ It’s all over your breath,” the actress wrote in the caption, quoting lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me,” a song from her Lemonade album about discovering husband JAY-Z‘s alleged affair.

A rep for Sophie did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

How Long Have Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly Worked Together?

MGK announced in May 2022 that Sophie would be joining his Mainstream Sellout tour, noting he was “adding a new friend” to his band. “So incredibly excited and honored to be given this opportunity … So honored to play beside such amazing musicians such as @guitarslayer24,” Sophie wrote on Instagram at the time, referring to former Blackpink guitarist Justin Lyons.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Where Is Sophie Lloyd From?

Sophie was born and raised in London, England. She was drawn to becoming a professional guitarist from a very young age. “I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad,” she revealed in the biography section on her official website. “Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment.”

The bio noted that, “While her classmates spent their spare time socializing and partying, Sophie would come home every day after school to spend five hours practicing on her Yamaha Pacifica, mastering her craft until bedtime.” She listed the heavy metal bands Iron Maiden, Black Label Society and Pantera as her biggest influences.

Does Sophie Lloyd Have a Boyfriend?

She’s been dating drummer and sound engineer Christopher Painter for the past five years. Amid the rumors that she was somehow involved in whatever happened between MGK and Megan, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories on February 14, 2023, to share a photo cuddling up to Christopher and calling him her “Valentine.”

Did Megan Fox and MGK Split?

So far, neither the Jennifer’s Body star or the “Bloody Valentine” singer has spoken out publicly about the state of their more than two-and-a-half-year romance. The pair was photographed leaving a counselor’s office in Los Angeles on February 13, 2023, before leaving in separate cars.