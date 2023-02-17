Speaking her truth. Machine Gun Kelly‘s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slammed rumors that she cheated with the “Bloody Valentine” musician leading to the apparent split between him and fiancée Megan Fox.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” a rep for the musician told Page Six on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Sophie joined MGK’s Mainstream Sellout tour in May 2022. Months later, she found herself in the midst of the “Maybe” singer and Jennifer’s Body star’s split rumors. On February 12, Megan seemingly hinted that there was trouble in paradise between herself and MGK after wiping her Instagram account of his presence.

“He probably got with Sophie,” one fan commented, fueling the fire. The Transformers actress replied, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” before deactivating her Instagram account.

Before releasing her statement, Sophie subtly denied any cheating rumors on Valentine’s Day when posting a photo alongside longtime love Christopher Painter, whom she has been dating for five years.

As for MGK and Megan, neither star has publicly spoken about the ongoing split rumors. However, they were photographed leaving a counselor’s office together on February 13 amid the breakup speculation.

The couple went public with their whirlwind romance in August 2020. They announced their engagement in January 2022, showing off the unique emerald and diamond ring.

“Yes, in this life and every life,” MGK wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off a video of his proposal. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

Throughout their time together, the pair has sparked split rumors more than once. However, they’ve also gushed over each other in various interviews.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa,'” the Cleveland native shared on “The Howard Stern Show” in September 2020. “After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”