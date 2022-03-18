Writing music about her! Machine Gun Kelly can’t stop gushing over Megan Fox — so much so, that she’s made her way into his music. The singer — whose real name is Colson Baker — released his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, and it’s full of lyrics about the Jennifer’s Body star.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Megan said of her man on the “Give them Lala” podcast in July 2020. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”

The actress added, “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

In fact, the couple believe so strongly in twin flames that MGK is even set to release a song titled “Twin Flame” — and it’s safe to assume that track is about his love with Megan.

While it seems like much of Mainstream Sellout was influenced by their love, this isn’t the first collection of songs MGK has released with nods to their relationship. Even his September 2020 record Tickets to My Downfall had some subtle references to their love.

“Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It’s interesting,” the “Bloody Valentine” musician told NME in October 2020. “There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

One track on Tickets to My Downfall — “Banyan Tree (Interlude)” — gave listeners insight into MGK and Megan’s strong feelings for each other. “I burn other memories just to make room for those ones,” MGK could be heard telling Megan on the track. She responded, “That was four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible.”

More than a year after the song was released, MGK got down on one knee and proposed to his lady under the banyan tree that seemingly inspired their love, and has since become a symbol of their relationship.

