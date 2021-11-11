Meghan Markle used to get to wear gorgeous formalwear on a more frequent basis as a working member of the British Royal Family. The former Suits actress hit her first red carpet since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their jobs with “The Firm” in March 2020 and dressed in a gown that was far more Hollywood than that of former British nobility.

Meghan, 40, wore a red Carolina Herrera gown with a deep plunging neckline, fitted bodice and a billowing skirt with a train as she and Harry, 37, arrived at New York’s Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom gala at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. The prince is scheduled to present five Intrepid Valor Awards to U.S. service members and their families.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair up in a high bun to let the drama of her gorgeous dress get all the attention. She accessorized with small diamond drop earrings and several bracelets around her left wrist. Meghan went full glam when it came to her dark eye makeup and red, rosy cheeks but kept her lips a natural pink hue.

Shutterstock

Harry was stripped of his British military titles when the couple departed the royal family, thus he’s unable to wear his former uniform. But the prince looked dashing in a black tuxedo, while sporting several of the medals he earned during his two tours of duty in the British Army.

This is the second time the couple have traveled to New York in the past six weeks. The pair spoke at the September 25 Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, where in a speech, they demanded vaccine equity for all citizens. Meghan told the audience, ” “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening.”

The couple, who live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, also had a mini “royal tour” of New York, meeting with outgoing Mayor Bill DeBlasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a visit atop One World Trade Center. The pair later stopped by to pay their respects at the 9/11 Memorial and made a visit to the United Nations building.